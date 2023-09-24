Morgan State falls short to UAlbany in Double-Overtime Thriller

UAlbany refused to give up. In a wild, back-and-forth 2OT affair, the Great Danes came out ahead, outlasting Morgan State 23-17.
Reese Poffenbarger led the way for UAlbany, showcasing his dual-threat ability. He threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another one. The Great Danes also found help from pass-catcher Julian Hicks, who collected two receptions for 52 yards as Poffenbarger’s favorite target on the evening. The Great Danes found success in key moments as they collected 258 total offensive yards on the day.
Dominique Anthony found the endzone multiple times in Morgan State’s loss. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for another one. Wide receiver Demier Shipley collected three receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown as a downfield target for Anthony.
Key Metrics to Victory: UAlbany
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 68-32 run-pass split with 48 rushing attempts and 23 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 29:45 (52% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 41% of third downs (7-17) while Morgan State converted just 17% (3-18)
Both teams have their next games on Sept. 30. UAlbany takes on conference rival Villanova at Bob Ford Field, where the Great Danes will look to continue their solid play in their return home. Meanwhile, Morgan State will try to rebound when they face a Yale team also coming off a loss. They will meet at Yale Bowl.
