Jackson State edges past Bethune-Cookman in home opener

Jackson State prevailed in a tough battle against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday evening, winning by a final score of 22-16.
Tailback Irv Mulligan led the way for Jackson State, accumulating 174 yards on 21 rushing attempts. Jason Brown contributed as well, completing 13-of-24 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. The team committed to the ground game early and often (58 1st quarter rushing yards, 64-36 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Tigers wore down the defense with 260 total rushing yards.
Dacarri Allen-Johnson, Walter Simmons III, and Jouvensly Bazil were all contributors for Bethune-Cookman in the loss. Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Wildcats offense, as they gave up three turnovers to the Tigers.
Key Metrics to Victory: Jackson State
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 64-36 run-pass split with 45 rushing attempts and 25 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 33:47 (56% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 27% of third downs (4-15) while Bethune-Cookman converted just 0% (0-14)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over one time while collecting three turnovers from Bethune-Cookman
Both teams take the field again on Oct. 7. Jackson State takes on Alabama A&M at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman will try to rebound when they face an Alabama State team also coming off a loss. They will meet at ASU Stadium.
