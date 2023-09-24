VIEW ALL SCORES
Jackson State vs Bethune Cookman
2023 Football

Jackson State edges past Bethune-Cookman in home opener

Irv Mulligan rushed for 174 yards to help JSU run past BCU.
Posted on

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Jackson State prevailed in a tough battle against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday evening, winning by a final score of 22-16.

Tailback Irv Mulligan led the way for Jackson State, accumulating 174 yards on 21 rushing attempts. Jason Brown contributed as well, completing 13-of-24 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. The team committed to the ground game early and often (58 1st quarter rushing yards, 64-36 overall run-pass split). The strategy was successful as the Tigers wore down the defense with 260 total rushing yards.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson, Walter Simmons III, and Jouvensly Bazil were all contributors for Bethune-Cookman in the loss. Holding on to the ball was a big issue for the Wildcats offense, as they gave up three turnovers to the Tigers.

Key Metrics to Victory: Jackson State

  • Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 64-36 run-pass split with 45 rushing attempts and 25 passing attempts
  • Possession – controlled the ball for 33:47 (56% of the game)
  • Third down success – converted on 27% of third downs (4-15) while Bethune-Cookman converted just 0% (0-14)
  • Turnover battle – turned the ball over one time while collecting three turnovers from Bethune-Cookman

Both teams take the field again on Oct. 7. Jackson State takes on Alabama A&M at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where the Tigers will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman will try to rebound when they face an Alabama State team also coming off a loss. They will meet at ASU Stadium.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

