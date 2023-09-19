By

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Grambling State University linebacker JaQuavis Richmond since being injured in a game against LSU.



Richmond celebrated his birthday on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a severe spinal injury that took place at Tiger Stadium when Grambling State played LSU for the first time in history. In addition to family and friends, he also got a surprise visit from a rival team.



The Southern University football squad sent representatives to visit Richmond, who was taken to Our Lady of The Lake Medical Center for surgery after the game. The delgation included head coach Eric Dooley and several members of his coaching staff. Richmond was able to get up out of his wheelchair and walk briefly.



Grambling State and Southern University are set to meet on the field in New Orleans on Nov. 25 in the Bayou Classic.

Grambling State University linebacker JaQuavis Richmond is recovering after surgery to correct a severe spinal injury.





JaQuavis Richmond is a Shreveport, LA native.

Grambling State University Athletics announced on Tuesday that it has launched an effort to provide financial assistance to JaQuavis Richmond and his family to cover medical expenses along with the Grambling University Foundation.



Click here to donate to help Richmond and his family out.

Grambling State University player visited by rivals in recovery