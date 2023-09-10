By

Grambling State came out on the losing end of a 72-10 score to LSU on Saturday. But that loss was not the biggest concern for the program leaving Baton Rouge.

Grambling State linebacker Jaquavis Richmond was injured and taken to a local hospital during the game. GSU AD Dr. Trayvean Scott released a statement on Sunday morning updating his status.

The release is as follows:

During Saturday night’s contest at LSU, GSU linebacker Jaquavis Richmond suffered an apparent injury to the head/neck area. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where he has received exceptional care from the wonderful medical staff.

This morning he underwent successful surgery to address the injury.

The Department of Athletics would like to thank the GSU sports medicine staff, Ochsner LSU health, GSU Athletic & University administrative staffs, GSU President Richard “Rick” Gallot, jr., LSU President Tate, AD Woodard, Dept. AD Ausberry, Associate AD for sports medicine Micki Collins and their respective staff’s for their assistance and response last night.

Once again, we want to thank the wonderful athletic trainers and medical staffs of both Grambling State, LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on the extraordinary care and response to Jaquavis.

At this time there will be no further comment on the matter.”

Grambling State is now 0-2 on the season.

Grambling State LB undergoes surgery after LSU game