Hampton University CAA men’s basketball schedule is out

HAMPTON, Va. (Sept 18, 2023) … The Hampton University 2023-24 men’s basketball conference schedule has been revealed by the CAA.
Coach Edward Joyner’s Pirates open conference play on Jan. 1 against Drexel. Last season the Dragons and HU split the series with both contests being decided by a few possessions. The first home CAA matchup for Hampton will be on Jan. 6 when they take on conference newcomer Campbell. Other home conference contests include William & Mary (Jan. 11), North Carolina A&T (Jan. 15), Charleston (Jan. 25), Elon (Jan. 27), Hofstra (Feb. 8), UNC Wilmington (Feb. 10), Towson (Feb. 17), and Monmouth (Feb. 29).
In addition to the road contest at Drexel, the Pirates will travel to play at Delaware (Jan. 4) Hofstra (Jan. 18), Monmouth (Jan. 20), North Carolina A&T (Feb. 1), Stony Brook (Feb. 15), Campbell (Feb. 22), Northeastern (Feb. 24), and William & Mary (Mar. 1)
Before CAA play begins the Pirates open the 2023-24 season on the road at Howard on Nov. 6. Hampton’s home opener is against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Nov. 9. The Pirates will also have home contests against UMBC (Nov. 27), Mary Baldwin (Dec. 11), and James Madison University (Dec. 16)
Hampton University will be looking to improve from its first season in the CAA. HU will be facing a total of three opponents selected to Joe Lunardi’s early bracketology release.
2024 Hampton University CAA Conference Schedule
January 1 – at Drexel
January 4 – at Delaware
January 6 – CAMPBELL
January 11 – WILLIAM & MARY
January 15 – NORTH CAROLINA A&T
January 18 – at Hofstra
January 20 – at Monmouth
January 25 – CHARLESTON
January 27 – ELON
February 1 – at North Carolina A&T
February 8 – HOFSTRA
February 10 – UNC WILMINGTON
February 15 – at Stony Brook
February 17 – TOWSON
February 22 – at Campbell
February 24 – at Northeastern
February 29 – MONMOUTH
March 1 – at William & Mary