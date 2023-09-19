Hampton University CAA men’s basketball schedule is out

By

HAMPTON, Va. (Sept 18, 2023) … The Hampton University 2023-24 men’s basketball conference schedule has been revealed by the CAA.

Coach Edward Joyner’s Pirates open conference play on Jan. 1 against Drexel. Last season the Dragons and HU split the series with both contests being decided by a few possessions. The first home CAA matchup for Hampton will be on Jan. 6 when they take on conference newcomer Campbell. Other home conference contests include William & Mary (Jan. 11), North Carolina A&T (Jan. 15), Charleston (Jan. 25), Elon (Jan. 27), Hofstra (Feb. 8), UNC Wilmington (Feb. 10), Towson (Feb. 17), and Monmouth (Feb. 29).

In addition to the road contest at Drexel, the Pirates will travel to play at Delaware (Jan. 4) Hofstra (Jan. 18), Monmouth (Jan. 20), North Carolina A&T (Feb. 1), Stony Brook (Feb. 15), Campbell (Feb. 22), Northeastern (Feb. 24), and William & Mary (Mar. 1)

Before CAA play begins the Pirates open the 2023-24 season on the road at Howard on Nov. 6. Hampton’s home opener is against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Nov. 9. The Pirates will also have home contests against UMBC (Nov. 27), Mary Baldwin (Dec. 11), and James Madison University (Dec. 16)

Hampton University will be looking to improve from its first season in the CAA. HU will be facing a total of three opponents selected to Joe Lunardi’s early bracketology release.

2024 Hampton University CAA Conference Schedule

January 1 – at Drexel

January 4 – at Delaware

January 6 – CAMPBELL

January 11 – WILLIAM & MARY

January 15 – NORTH CAROLINA A&T

January 18 – at Hofstra

January 20 – at Monmouth

January 25 – CHARLESTON

January 27 – ELON

February 1 – at North Carolina A&T

February 8 – HOFSTRA

February 10 – UNC WILMINGTON

February 15 – at Stony Brook

February 17 – TOWSON

February 22 – at Campbell

February 24 – at Northeastern

February 29 – MONMOUTH

March 1 – at William & Mary

