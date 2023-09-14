VIEW ALL SCORES
2023 Football

SIAC, CIAA to be featured in December Bowl Game

The SIAC and CIAA, the two Division II leagues made up of HBCUs, have come together for a bowl game starting this December.
Posted on

Courtesy: SIAC

ATLANTA, GA – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is proud to announce its participation in the 2023 Florida Beach Bowl! With kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, this inaugural event will showcase two outstanding programs from the SIAC and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium.

The Florida Beach Bowl promises to be a thrilling celebration of collegiate athletics. In showcasing the talents and determination of student-athletes, selected programs must meet specific criteria to be considered for the matchup: six regular season wins and good academic standing within their respective conferences.

The SIAC and CIAA have a rich history of excellence, and this postseason game will provide a platform for these traditions to continue in a vibrant and exciting atmosphere.

SIAC

A five-day lineup of events will precede the main event:

Friday, December 8Celebrity Golf Tournament
Saturday, December 95K Run
Sunday, December 10Prayer Breakfast
Monday, December 11Media Day
Tuesday, December 12Coaches Luncheon
Wednesday, December 13Fan Festival & Game Day

2023 Florida Beach Bowl Press Conference
The 2023 Florida Beach Bowl invites you to hear from its key players. The 2023 Florida Beach Bowl Press Conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

For those attending in person, parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For those unable to attend, the press conference will be available via HBCU+and the Impact Network.

Media representatives planning to attend the press conference in person are kindly requested to contact media@floridabeachbowl.com to confirm their attendance.

SIAC, CIAA to be featured in December Bowl Game
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

566
2023 Football

Road to the Florida Classic: It all started with a comeback
304
2023 Football

North Carolina Central battles UCLA at the Rose Bowl
Saint Augustine's University Saint Augustine's University
515
CIAA

Saint Augustine’s University moves games due to turf installation
Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T Tarik Cohen, North Carolina A&T
1.2K
Coastal Athletic Association

Carolina Panthers nearing deal with Tarik Cohen, per report
122
2023 Football

Norfolk State travels to Philadelphia to take on Temple
To Top
X