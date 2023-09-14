SIAC, CIAA to be featured in December Bowl Game

Courtesy: SIAC
ATLANTA, GA – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is proud to announce its participation in the 2023 Florida Beach Bowl! With kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, this inaugural event will showcase two outstanding programs from the SIAC and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium.
The Florida Beach Bowl promises to be a thrilling celebration of collegiate athletics. In showcasing the talents and determination of student-athletes, selected programs must meet specific criteria to be considered for the matchup: six regular season wins and good academic standing within their respective conferences.
The SIAC and CIAA have a rich history of excellence, and this postseason game will provide a platform for these traditions to continue in a vibrant and exciting atmosphere.
A five-day lineup of events will precede the main event:
|Friday, December 8
|Celebrity Golf Tournament
|Saturday, December 9
|5K Run
|Sunday, December 10
|Prayer Breakfast
|Monday, December 11
|Media Day
|Tuesday, December 12
|Coaches Luncheon
|Wednesday, December 13
|Fan Festival & Game Day
2023 Florida Beach Bowl Press Conference
The 2023 Florida Beach Bowl invites you to hear from its key players. The 2023 Florida Beach Bowl Press Conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.
For those attending in person, parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For those unable to attend, the press conference will be available via HBCU+and the Impact Network.
Media representatives planning to attend the press conference in person are kindly requested to contact media@floridabeachbowl.com to confirm their attendance.