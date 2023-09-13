Norfolk State travels to Philadelphia to take on Temple

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Saturday afternoon matchup between Temple and Norfolk State. Temple is hoping for a better result than their last game, a 7-36 loss to Rutgers. Meanwhile, Norfolk enters with some momentum from their recent win over Hampton. With no recent history between these teams, early possessions could really set the tone. Each side will look to make a mark early and take control of the game.
Temple (1-1 Overall)
The Owls’ season thus far has resulted in a 1-1 record. They are scoring an average of 15.5 points per contest, with a total of 4 touchdowns on the year. On the other side of the ball, the Owls’ defense allows 28.5 points per game on average.
Keep your eyes on Dante Wright downfield. Wright showed out in Temple’s last game, collecting six receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Temple loves to target their backs, with 25% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
Temple went 3-9 in 2022. They’ve only had one home game this season, in which they put up 24.0 points to come away with the win. This is Temple’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
Norfolk State (1-1 Overall)
The Spartans will look to add another win to the 1-1 record they’ve earned so far this season. They are averaging 27.5 points per contest, while accumulating a total of seven touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Spartans’ defense is giving up an average of 28.0 points per game.
Quarterback Otto Kuhns will be leading Norfolk State in this one. Kuhns has averaged 182.5 pass yards per game with season totals of five touchdowns and two interceptions thus far this season.
Norfolk State’s offense makes a concerted effort to get the ball to their star receiver. Andre Pegues has collected 38% of the team’s receiving yardage this season.
Norfolk State enters after putting up a 2-9 campaign in 2022. They’ve only had one away game this season, in which they put up 31.0 points to come away with the win. This is Norfolk State’s only game against an AAC opponent this season.
