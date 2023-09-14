By

Courtesy: Office of The Vice President

On Friday, September 15, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Greensboro, NC to continue her “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour with a visit to North Carolina A&T State University, the largest HBCU in the country. While on campus, the VP will participate in a moderated conversation with EPA Administrator Michael Regan and actor Terrence J – both alumni of N.C. A&T.



Vice President Kamala Harris’s “Fight for Our Freedoms” College Tour is a month-long national swing to mobilize thousands of young people in the ongoing fight for fundamental freedoms and rights. She is set to visit around a dozen campuses including Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, state schools, and additional HBCUs. At each stop, the VP will focus on key issues that disproportionately impact young people across America – from reproductive freedom and gun safety to climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, and book bans.





The Vice President’s college tour officially kicks off on Thursday at Hampton University. It is a continuation of her dedicated work to energize, engage, and partner with young people throughout the country. She has already been to 11 college campuses this year after visiting 14 schools in 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris also regularly meets with young leaders wherever she goes – from climate leaders in Colorado to gun safety advocates in Virginia.



Harris is a graduate of Howard University.

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit HBCUs on tour