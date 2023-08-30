Game Preview | Delaware State hosts Bowie State

The football seasons for both Delaware State and Bowie State finally kick off with a matchup on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. Fans of each side have been waiting months to see their team take the gridiron. Both teams are likely studying the film from their last meeting in 2021. That one ended in a 32-24 win for Delaware State.
Delaware State (5-6 Overall in 2022)
The Hornets will enter this season after a 5-6 campaign last year. They averaged 19.3 points and 257 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the Hornets conceded an average of 23.1 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Delaware State. Last season, Delaware State’s offensive play selection split was 35% pass, 65% run.
Delaware State went 5-6 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Delaware State’s only game against a CIAA opponent this season.
Bowie State (6-4 Overall in 2022)
The Bulldogs will come into this season after securing a 6-4 record in 2022. They averaged 29.9 points and 424 offensive yards per contest in 2022. The Bulldogs’ defense allowed an average of 21.9 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Bowie State. Last season, Bowie State’s offensive play selection split was 49% pass, 51% run.
Bowie State enters after putting up a 6-4 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is Bowie State’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
