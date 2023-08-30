New Orleans Saints sign Shaq Davis to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints quickly signed rookie wide receiver Shaq Davis to the practice squad after he cleared waivers on Tuesday.
The South Carolina State product was cut by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday as NFL rosters were trimmed down to 53 players. No other team signed him, making a way for Davis to latch on with the practice squad.
He caught seven passes during the three-game preseason, with his best performance coming in Week Two. Davis caught three passes from Jameis Winston, including a 42-yard strike in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winston sang his praises after the game.
“Shaq is playing really good, man,” Winston told reporters. “I saw strong hands, confidence — getting in and out of the huddle. It’s so beautiful to see when these young guys get a grasp of the offense. They’re able to play fast and execute.”
Standing at 6’5 and 180 pounds, Shaq Davis played three seasons with South Carolina State. The wide receiver scooped 128 passes for 2,407 total yards during his college career, averaging 20.6 yards each catch. All together Davis hauled in 29 career touchdowns.
During the 2022 Celebration Bowl against Jackson State, Davis stepped up and hit three touchdowns to carry South Carolina State to the crown and upsetting the Tigers. He followed that up by scoring nine touchdowns on 45 passes for 934 yards in 2022.