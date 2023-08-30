Indianapolis Colts sign Isaiah Land to roster

Isaiah Land has found a new NFL home with the Indianapolis Colts.
The former Florida A&M star was picked up by the Colts on Wednesday after being released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.
Land had his best game in Week Two when he came up with a sack on Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers early in the fourth quarter of the second preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys. Ahlers temporarily lost the ball but managed to fall back on it. Land finished with three tackles in the game after drawing multiple penalties in his preseason debut the week before.
Coming to Tallahassee in 2019, Isaiah Land played a pivotal role in Florida A&M’s “Dark Cloud Defense.” During his first season, the New York native picked up 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception. Land continued to make things shake with a career-high 32 tackles, 19.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss his junior year en route to winning the Buck Buchannan Award. The Rattler linebacker impressed scouts at the NFL Draft Combine with an impressive 4.66 40-yard dash, and 34″ vertical jump.
He didn’t get picked up in the NFL Draft, but the Cowboys scooped him up as an undrafted free agent.
He joins an Indianapolis Colts team that has a star linebacker in Darius Leonard, a South Carolina State graduate, as well as former Albany State defensive tackle Grover Stewart.