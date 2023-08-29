Game Preview | South Carolina State travels to battle Charlotte

HBCU football fans will be treated to a Saturday evening matchup between Charlotte and South Carolina State. These teams enter under slightly different circumstances. Charlotte is just kicking their season off, while South Carolina State recently lost against Jackson State. These two teams don’t have any recent history, so they’ll be looking to make their presence felt from the jump.
Charlotte (3-9 Overall in 2022)
The 49ers will enter this season after a 3-9 campaign last year. They averaged 24.4 points and 387 offensive yards per contest in 2022. Defensively, the 49ers conceded an average of 39.4 points per game.
It’s the first game of the season for Charlotte. Players in all three phases: offense, defense, and special teams, will be looking to start the season off right.
Last season, Charlotte’s offensive play selection split was 54% pass, 46% run.
Charlotte went 3-9 in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve had home field advantage all year. This is Charlotte’s only game against an FCS HBCU opponent.
South Carolina State (0-1 Overall)
The Bulldogs will come into this contest with a 0-1 record on the season. They’re putting up an average of 1.0 touchdowns and 7.0 points per contest. On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs’ defense is giving up an average of 37.0 points per game.
Tight end Keshawn Toney will be leading the way for South Carolina State. Toney has accumulated 3 receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown thus far this season.
South Carolina State’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 60-40 rush-pass play selection split.
South Carolina State enters after putting up a 3-8 campaign in 2022. They’ll want to capitalize on this opportunity, as this is the first time they’ve been on the road all year. This is South Carolina State’s only game against an AAC opponent this season.
