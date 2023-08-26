Brown, Jackson State football take MEAC/SWAC win over SC State

Jackson State football collected a resounding victory over South Carolina State on Saturday evening, taking the win by a final score of 37-7.
Jason Brown led the way for Jackson State, throwing for 356 yards and three touchdowns in this one. The Tigers ran for 134 yards on the ground and threw for 356 yards through the air.
Justin Smith-Brown, Corey Fields, Jr., and Jawarn Howell were all contributors for South Carolina State in the loss. The Bulldogs struggled from the start, allowing Jackson State to jump to a 17-0 lead in the first half.
Key Metrics to Victory: Jackson State
- Play selection – recorded a fairly even pass-run split with 29 passing attempts and 28 rushing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 32:42 (55% of the game)
- Penalties – recorded five penalties for 55 yards while South Carolina State had nine penalties for 69 yards
Jackson State football earned its first win of the year. The Tigers’ next game is a Sept. 3 matchup with Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium. SC State lost for the first time this season this evening. The Bulldogs will look for a better result in their next game, a Sept. 2 matchup with Charlotte at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
JACKSON STATE POSES WITH THE HBCU GAMEDAY “I’M HIM” BELT
Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.