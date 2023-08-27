Jackson State dominates SC State: Three takeaways

By

The MEAC/ SWAC Challenge, HBCU football’s official kickoff, turned into a 37-7 blowout in favor of Jackson State University. While there may not have been many highs for South Carolina State, Jackson State answered many questions. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Jackson State didn’t show any drop-off from 2022 under T.C. Taylor

With the departure of Deion Sanders and a handful of players, many wondered coming into the season what Jackson State might look like. JSU answered this question with no gray area under new head coach TC Taylor. With little to no dropoff, JSU opened the season dominant on both sides of the ball. JSU scored 37 points and did not allow a score until 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.



JSU fans showed up as always, with roaring “TC!” chants to close the game. There is a lot of faith in the first-year head coach after this opening game.

A Jackson State fan holds up a child during the 2023 MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

Jackson State seems to have a keeper in Jason Brown

Arguably the biggest player departure from JSU was quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Many questions surrounded the quarterback position from his departure almost until game time when Jason Brown showed up atop the depth chart. Nonetheless, JSU looks to have found itself a playmaker in Jason Brown. His stats of 26 for 33, 361 yards and three touchdowns, should clear any confusion about who will be leading this offense. The graduate transfer from Virginia Tech displayed his years of college football experience by controlling the pace of the game, and leading the Tigers to a commanding 37 points.

The SC State offense was stuck in neutral for most of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

South Carolina State has a lot to figure out



While this may be an understatement to many South Carolina State fans, their problems were far bigger than a

more ready Week Zero JSU team.



The Buddy Pough farewell tour is not off to a good start. The defense didn’t resemble the defense that fans are used to seeing from a SC State team.



To go along with a bad defense, the offense showed a lack of big play ability that will make it hard to compete from a deficit. South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. only completed seven passes on 20 attempts for 59 yards with one touchdown and one interception. SC State’s leading rusher Jawarn Howell rushed for only 49 yards. The lack of production on both sides of the ball will not cut it in today’s game.

While some fans will say it’s time for Buddy Pough to go, and he is on his way out; let us not forget fans said the same thing before Pough led the team to the pinnacle of HBCU football with a Celebration Bowl win over JSU just two years ago.



Jackson State made a statement loud and in front of a national audience. It will be interesting to see how these two teams fare for the rest of the season. Jackson State will hope to maintain this level of play, while South Carolina State will look to find its footing.

Kobe Scales and Gerrell Wheeler contributed to this report

