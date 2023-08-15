VIEW ALL SCORES
Morgan State, Isaiah Burke
Morgan State guard signs with pro squad

Former Morgan State guard Isaiah Burke has signed his first professional contract.

Courtesy: Morgan State

BALTIMORE, Md. (August 14, 2023) – There are approximately 450 Bears currently living in Greece. There is one more to add to the total now.

Former Morgan State men’s basketball guard Isaiah Burke has signed to play with AE Psychiko Athens.

Psychikou is a Greek professional basketball club that is located in Psychiko, Greece, and competes in the Elite League. The athletic club’s full name is Athlitiki Enosi Psychikou, which is abbreviated as A.E.PS., and which means Athletic Union of Psychiko.  

Morgan State guard Isaiah Burke is headed to Europe.

Burke was a fan favorite at Morgan State , known for his toughness, lockdown defense and hitting clutch baskets time and time again. Now he is ready to take the next step.

“To start my pro career in Greece is simply a Dream come true,” said Burke.

“I’ve dealt with a lot adversity throughout my career. One thing I know is that it will either make you or break you, but only the strong will survive.” “If you’re a kid out there always strive for the impossible,”added Burke. “It is possible for anyone to achieve their goals if they believe and work hard enough. At the end of the day we all breathe the same air, share the same blood and have the same 24 hours. Taking advantage of your opportunities is what makes you unique.” “I want to thank God for pushing me through these trials and tribulations because I feel stronger than ever!” 

Burke, a Bowie, Md. product, racked up a number of postseason honors following his 2022-23 season. His awards haul includes being named to the 15th annual BOXTOROW All-America First Team All-America, First-Team All-MEAC, in addition to being named to the All-District Second Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). He was also selected to participate in the HBCU All-Star Game.

