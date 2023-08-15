Morehouse College hires alumnus, NBA-er as AD

By

Courtesy: Morehouse College Athletics

Morehouse College today announced the appointment of Harold Ellis ’92, former NBA player and standout Morehouse College guard, as the new Athletic Director. With an acclaimed basketball career and a wealth of coaching and management experience at the professional league level, Ellis is set to lead the Maroon Tiger’s athletic department with a fresh vision to take the College’s program to the next level.



Ellis is the only Morehouse athlete to have his jersey number retired after a collegiate basketball career averaging more than 24 points per game in four years and leading Morehouse to the 1989-90 NCAA Division II Final Four. After graduating from Morehouse College in 1992, Ellis began a successful three-season NBA career, playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.



Morehouse College president, Dr. David A. Thomas, expressed his confidence in Ellis’s appointment, stating, “Ellis’s knowledge, expertise, and passion for both sports and the Institution has undoubtedly prepared him to lead Morehouse College’s athletic program. As athletic director, we believe he will be a strong role model for our student-athletes, empowering them to excel in academics and athletics while instilling the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, and community service.”

Ellis has demonstrated his prowess in basketball coaching and management, starting as an assistant coach in Roanoke, Virginia, in the NBA’s Developmental League.

His talents were recognized by the Portland Trail Blazers, who then selected him to help lead their summer league team. Ellis has also served as the general manager and head coach of the World Basketball Association’s Rome Gladiators, guiding them to two consecutive league titles and earning “Coach of the Year” honors. Ellis continued his successful journey, serving in various roles with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and Orlando Magic. In 2018, he became the Director of Player Personnel for the New York Knicks before eventually joining basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons.



“I am deeply humbled and honored to return to my alma mater as the Athletic Director,” says Ellis. “It feels like a full circle moment for me, returning to where my passion for sports was nurtured and where I laid the foundation for my career. I am excited to give back to this remarkable Institution and to inspire a new generation of student-athletes to dream big and achieve greatness.”



For more information about Morehouse athletics, visit morehouseathletics.com.



