Former Morgan State guard invited to Wizards’ pre-draft workout

BALTIMORE, Md. (June 9, 2023) — Former Morgan State guard Isaiah Burke was one of six NBA Draft prospects, who took part in the Washington Wizards’ pre-draft workout Wednesday (June 7) at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

A native of Bowie, Md., Burke finished the 2022-23 season averaging 18.7 points per game, which ranked No. 2 in the MEAC. He also averaged 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and ranked No. 10 in the nation by shooting 42.0 percent from 3-point territory.

As a starter in all 31 games played, Burke scored in double figures in 30 of the 31 games and scored 20 or more points in 15 games. He had a career high 31-point outing vs. Hartford (Jan. 18), scored 22 points (6-12 3FG) at No. 5 Arizona, and finished with 17 points vs. Maryland Eastern Shore in the MEAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Burke finished his Morgan career ranked among the school’s all-time leaders – he is T-No. 2 in 3-pointers made (189); No. 16 in scoring (1,221) and he ranks No. 3 in 3-pointers made in a season with 92.

An All-MEAC first team selection during his senior campaign, Isaiah Burke would also garner first team BOXTOROW Division I All-American honors and National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 15 second team honors. He was also selected to participate in the HBCU All-Star Game.

Burke was joined by Antoine Davis (Detroit-Mercy), Dexter Dennis (Texas A&M), Rickey Lindo Jr. (George Washington), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech), and Erik Stevenson (West Virginia) for the Wizards’ pre‑draft workout.

