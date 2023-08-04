Carolina Panthers sign former NC A&T star

The Carolina Panthers have added former North Carolina A&T star Mac McCain to its roster.
The Panthers released undrafted rookie cornerback Colby Richardson to make room for McCain.
Mac McCain was cut in May shortly after he signed with the Detroit Lions on February 23, 2023. McMain, who went undrafted from NC A&T, initially joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before training camp and played in one game before being claimed off waivers by Denver again.
He returned to the Eagles after being waived for the second time by the Broncos.
The move to the Carolina Panthers brings the Greensboro native back to his home state.
The grandson of a member of the Greensboro Four, he is the name sake of a civil rights icon. Franklin McCain III took the family legacy from the woolworth to the football field continuing his family traditions in Greensboro and at North Carolina A&T.
He was first-team all-MEAC and third-team AP FCS All-American as a true freshman in 2017 where he was tied for fifthin the nation with six interceptions a 3 touchdowns.
An ACL tear ended his sophomore season and the first three games of the 2019 but McCain managed another first-team All-Mid Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) honor with 37 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and a touchdown.