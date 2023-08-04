Pittsburgh Steelers waive HBCU rookie RB

Former Morgan State star and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Alfonzo Graham will have to wait for his shot at NFL glory.
Graham has been waived by the Steelers after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder, ending his 2023 season before it began.
“When you come out of a storm you won’t be the same person you walked in …,” Graham tweeted, announcing his diagnosis. “I promise the Comeback will be Amazing The talent I have is amazing God just wasn’t ready for the world see yet See y’all in 2024💔 stay prayed up.”
The injury was reportedly suffered in Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on Saturday.
Signed this spring as an undrafted free agent, Graham was expected to compete for time as a backup to Najee Harris.
The Baltimore native started his career at JUCO before landing at his hometown HBCU.
Alfonzo Graham kicked off his Morgan State career with a solid 2021 season. He rushed for 506 yards on 54 carries and scored five touchdowns. He demonstrated breakaway ability, coming up with runs of 70 and 86 yards against Delaware State and Georgetown, respectively.
He really broke through 2022 season when he ranked among the FCS leaders in rushing with 1,150 yards (No. 16) and ran for eight touchdowns while averaging just under six yards per rush. That season he topped the 100-yard mark in five games, including a season-high 203-yard outing against Norfolk State (Oct. 8) and was named MEAC Co-Player of the Week.