VIEW ALL SCORES
Alfonzo Graham
Morgan State

Pittsburgh Steelers waive HBCU rookie RB

The former Morgan State star was expected to compete for time as backup running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Posted on

Former Morgan State star and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Alfonzo Graham will have to wait for his shot at NFL glory. 

Graham has been waived by the Steelers after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder, ending his 2023 season before it began. 

“When you come out of a storm you won’t be the same person you walked in …,” Graham tweeted, announcing his diagnosis. “I promise the Comeback will be Amazing The talent I have is amazing God just wasn’t ready for the world see yet See y’all in 2024💔 stay prayed up.”

The injury was reportedly suffered in Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on Saturday.
 
Signed this spring as an undrafted free agent, Graham was expected to compete for time as a backup to Najee Harris.

Alfonzo Graham, Pittsburgh Steelers
Morgan State running back Alfonzo Graham looks to pick up a fumble against North Carolina Central.

 
The Baltimore native started his career at JUCO before landing at his hometown HBCU.

Alfonzo Graham kicked off his Morgan State career with a solid 2021 season. He rushed for 506 yards on 54 carries and scored five touchdowns. He demonstrated breakaway ability, coming up with runs of 70 and 86 yards against Delaware State and Georgetown, respectively.
 
He really broke through 2022  season when he ranked among the FCS leaders in rushing with 1,150 yards (No. 16) and ran for eight touchdowns while averaging just under six yards per rush. That season he topped the 100-yard mark in five games, including a season-high 203-yard outing against Norfolk State (Oct. 8) and was named MEAC Co-Player of the Week. 

Pittsburgh Steelers waive HBCU rookie RB
Related Items:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

1.2K
Jackson State

Jackson State University AD Ashley Robinson says he’s staying put
689
Prairie View A&M

Prairie View welcomes new Athletic Director
1.8K
2023 Football

HBCU football sleeping giant finally ready to rise?
128
Alcorn State

New York Jets HBCU rookie makes impact
Texas Southern Texas Southern
429
2022-2023 Basketball

Texas Southern to visit ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 in hoops
To Top
X