Virginia State University DB makes Shrine Bowl 1000

Courtesy: Virginia State University Athletics
ETTRICK, VA, The East-West Shrine Bowl announced their Shrine Bowl 1000 for 2024, Virginia State University defensive back Willie Drew made the cut. The national list features the top eligible athletes for their best-in-class event across all divisions.
Drew was the only player in the CIAA to make the list, thus motivating his teammates and future Trojans that with great risk comes great rewards and increased opportunities for national exposure.
Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. The aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class.
“It’s an honor to receive national recognition, but it is also motivation to work hard because there are eyes on me and above all else I want to win games,” said Drew. “I welcome the pressure and thank my team and coaching staff for putting me in the position to do what I do best.”
Drew clinched his spot on the All-CIAA preseason list announced last month. The Smithfield, VA native totaled 40 tackles, five interceptions, and seven pass breakups last season. He ranked third in the CIAA for his top-notch defense against opponent’s passing game.
Drew transferred into Virginia State University from James Madison University having made an immediate impact on the program and within the CIAA.
The infamous collegiate football event will be moving from Las Vegas, NV to a new host site in Frisco, TX at the Dallas Cowboys facility for the 2024 Bowl game.