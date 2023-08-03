Alabama State University LB up for Buck Buchanan Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State University linebacker Colton Adams was named to the 2023 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Watch List presented by FedEx and First-Team Preseason All-American on Thursday, August 3.
Adams’ adds the honor to a growing list of preseason honors that already include First-Team All-SWAC, Bluebloods All-American and All-SWAC, Phil Steele All-SWAC and Defensive Player of the Year and BOXTOROW All-American.
In 2022, Adams earned BOXTOROW First-Team All-American, All-SWAC, and Hero Sports Sophomore All-American. He led the SWAC, and FCS, with 11.6 tackles per game while starting in all 11 games at middle linebacker. The Wetumpka (Ala.)-native registered a SWAC-best 128 tackles and ranked second with 52 solo tackles. He ranked seventh in the SWAC with 1.2 tackles for loss per game, 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups, and forced a fumble.
Stats Perform announced the preseason watch list for the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award, presented by FedEx Ground and given annually to the national defensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.
Defensive Linemen
Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State, Sr., 6-5, 240 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
Finn Claypool, Drake, R-So., 6-1, 240 (Pioneer Football League)
Daylan Dotson, UT Martin, Jr., 6-3, 280 (Big South-OVC Football Association)
Ty French, Gardner-Webb, Sr., 6-3, 230 (Big South-OVC Football Association) – 2022 Finalist
Patrick Godbolt, South Carolina State, Sr., 6-3, 235 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference)
Thor Griffith, Harvard, Sr., 6-2, 305 (Ivy League)
Nate Lynn, William & Mary, Sr., 6-3, 255 (CAA Football) – 2021 Finalist
Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State, Sr., 6-3, 286 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Eric O’Neill, LIU, So., 6-3, 240 (Northeast Conference)
Jay Person, Chattanooga, Sr., 6-3, 224 (Southern Conference) – 2022 Finalist
Josiah Silver, New Hampshire, Jr., 6-2, 243 (CAA Football)
Sebastian Valdez, Montana State, Jr., 6-3, 291 (Big Sky Conference)
David Walker, Central Arkansas, Jr., 6-3, 265 (United Athletic Conference) – 2022 Finalist
Syrus Webster, Utah Tech, Jr., 6-4, 255 (United Athletic Conference)
Linebackers
Colton Adams, Alabama State University, R-Jr., 6-2, 230 (Southwestern Athletic Conference)
Armon Bailey, Sacramento State, Sr., 6-1, 228 (Big Sky Conference)
Adam Bock, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-1, 215 (Missouri Valley Football Conference) – 2021 Finalist
Rodney Dansby, Houston Christian, Jr., 6-0, 225 (Southland Conference) – 2022 Finalist
Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, Sr., 6-0, 237 (Patriot League) – 2021 Finalist
Isaac Dowling, Mercer, Jr., 5-10, 225 (Southern Conference)
David Hoage, Northern Colorado, Sr., 6-3, 245 (Big Sky Conference)
Liam Johnson, Princeton, Sr., 6-0, 220 (Ivy League)
Bryce Norman, Southeast Missouri, Jr., 6-0, 226 (Big South-OVC Football Association) – 2022 Finalist
John Pius, William & Mary, R-Jr., 6-2, 230 (CAA Football) – 2022 Finalist
Winston Reid, Weber State, Sr., 6-1, 230 (Big Sky Conference) – 2022 Finalist
Tristan Wheeler, Richmond, R-Sr., 6-2, 228 (CAA Football) – 2020 and 2022 Finalist
Antoine Williams, Western Carolina, Jr., 5-10, 205 (Southern Conference) – 2022 Finalist
Defensive Backs
Maxwell Anderson, Weber State, Sr., 5-11, 170 (Big Sky Conference)
Khalil Baker, North Carolina Central, Sr., 6-0, 185 (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) – 2022 Finalist
Kameron Brown, Chattanooga, Sr., 5-9, 179 (Southern Conference)
Rex Connors, UC Davis, R-So., 6-1, 203 (Big Sky Conference)
Myles Harden, South Dakota, Sr., 6-0, 190 (Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, Sr., 6-3, 209 (Patriot League)
Lawrence Johnson, Southeast Missouri, Gr., 6-0, 196 (Big South-OVC Football Association)
TaMuarion Wilson, Central Arkansas, Jr., 6-2, 205 (United Athletic Conference)
More players can join the watch list during the regular season before a national media panel selects the winner from a group of finalists. First awarded in 1995, the Buchanan includes past recipients such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen and Arthur Moats.
Also this season, the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and FedEx Ground Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year will be presented at the national awards banquet on the eve of the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas.