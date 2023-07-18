HBCU football prospects named to 2024 Shrine Bowl watch list

The 2023 HBCU football season is around the corner, which means a big year for prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft.
There will be a plethora of all-star games after the season for prospects to get noticed. The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the oldest and most respected of them, and it will have its share of stars from HBCUs in its sights. The game released its list of players to watch, known as the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000.
The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place at the Dallas Cowboys Facility in Frisco, TX on February 1, 2024. Selected players will be coached by NFL coaches, in an NFL facility, and will have access to NFL-level resources, facilities, player-friendly schedules, and opportunities at the highest level.
A total of eight current players at HBCUs and one transfer who started his career at an HBCU are on the list, making a total of nine players.
DL Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State — Anderson is of the best edge rushers in FCS football as he has 23 tackles for loss in his career.
DB Khalil Baker, North Carolina Central — Baker was one of the standouts of the NC Central defense that helped the program win its first Celebration Bowl.
OL Corey Bullock, Maryland — Bullock started his career at North Carolina Central, winning all-conference honors in 2021 and 2022 and helping the team to a Celebration Bowl victory and a national title. He will finish his career at the P5 level.
OL Anim Dankwah, Howard — The Ghana native is a two-time All-MEAC player who stands 6’8, 365 pounds. He’s also got a heck of a story.
DB Willie Drew, Virginia State — Drew started his career at the FBS level at James Madison, where he picked off five passes.
DL Jablonski Green, South Carolina State — Green put himself in line to become one of the great South Carolina State defenders in 2021. After an injury in 2022 he looks to finish strong in 2023.
DB Karon Prunty, North Carolina A&T — Prunty started his career at Kansas, transferring to A&T prior to the 2022 season. He picked off four passes last season.
QB Davius Richards, North Carolina Central — The reigning MEAC Player of the Year and Celebration Bowl MVP will look to become the first HBCU quarterback to get drafted since 2006.
OL Kardell Thomas, Florida A&M — Thomas started his career at LSU where he has played in spot spot duty.