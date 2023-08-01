Alabama State cheerleaders earn bid for NCA Nationals

By

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The Alabama State University cheerleaders will compete for a national championship in April, 2024 after earning the bid following the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) cheer camp in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“We have successfully earned a bronze bid to NCA College Nationals which means we are not eligible in April,” head coach De’One Gregg said. “So now the work begins with training and fundraising. This will be the first time we have competed at the national level.”

The NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship stands as the premier college cheerleading and dance event in the nation, drawing an impressive intake of over 8,000 participants and 20,000 spectators each year.

Located in the sunny Daytona Beach, FL, this event becomes the center stage for athletes hunger for the elite national title. The Bandshell and Ocean Center Convention Center serve as the perfect venues as enthusiastic spectators eagerly return year after year, packing these venues to capacity and thousands more from around the world tune in online through Varsity TV to witness the performances.

The Alabama State cheerleaders earned three superior ribbons and finished second in the Rally Routine segment of the competition. The Hornets also earned the spirit stick in earning the bid to nationals with a bronze bid.



The bid is the first for Alabama State in school history.

