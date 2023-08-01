Bomani Jones is out at ESPN, but history says he’ll bounce back

By

ESPN continues to make cuts to its media empire and Bomani Jones is one of the latest casualties.



The commentator and Clark Atlanta University alumnus reportedly had his ESPN contract end in July with no plans for renewal of “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” podcast, according to multiple reports.



“The economic fate of people in sports media is getting dicier and dicier by the day,” Jones told FOS. “I think the ESPN layoffs were the beginning of it in a lot of ways. Seeing what happened [with] the New York Times shutting down their sports department and they moved those people to other desks, but at some point they’re probably going to deem those people to be surplus, and they’re not going to be there anymore.”





For what it’s worth, “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” was one of the network’s most successful podcasts.



This is the second time in 2023 that Jones has had one of his outlets set on the shelf. His HBO show “Game Theory with Bomani Jones” was canceled earlier this year after 16 episodes starting in 2022.



Jones’ ESPN career has seen many transitions. Originally a writer, Jones was a frequent contributor on “Around The Horn” and eventually a co-star with Dan Le Batard on “Highly Questionable.”



History shows that while he may no longer be under contract with ESPN, Jones will almost certainly land on his feet and continue to build his personal brand.

