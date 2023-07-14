SEC administrator named Albany State University AD

By

Vanderbilt University Deputy AD Dr. Kristene Kelly is going from the SEC to the SIAC, bringing her talents to Albany State University.



Kelly, the Deputy Athletic Director for Internal Affairs/Senior Woman Administrator at Vanderbilt University, has been named Director of Athletics at ASU.



“I am thrilled and honored to be named the new Director of Athletics at Albany State University,” Dr. Kelly said in a statement. “Returning to the vibrant atmosphere of Historically Black Colleges and Universities fills me with an exhilarating sense of joy and purpose. I am immensely grateful to President Fedrick and the Search Committee for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Coach Skinner for his invaluable services as the Interim AD and I am grateful for his contributions to the program. I am excited to contribute my passion, expertise and dedication to further empower our student-athletes and foster a thriving athletic program that represents the rich legacy of HBCUs.”



A 2000 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, Kelly began her career in collegiate athletics as an academic counselor and graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee in the 2001-02 school year. Kelly then served as Sports Information Director for her alma mater from 2002 through 2009. She then moved on to another CIAA school — Saint Augustine’s University — where she was Associate AD/SWA as well as Assistant Professor and Department Chair from 2009 through 2016. Twice during that span, she was named CIAA Senior Woman Administrator of the Year.

Dr. Kristene Kelly is leaving the SEC to head Albany State University athletics.



During her two seasons as AD at Division III Keene State, she had six teams advance to the NCAA postseason, including the 2016-17 men’s basketball team that advanced to the Elite Eight. Nearly 200 student-athletes were recognized as Little East Conference All-Academic performers during her tenure as well. While at Dartmouth College as the Senior Associate AD/SWA before being promoted to Executive Associate AD/SWA, Kelly was responsible for oversight of all of Dartmouth’s 35 varsity sports at the NCAA Division I level prior to heading to the SEC school.



Kelly also has significant expertise in NCAA compliance, Title IX, athletic fundraising, and managing budgets exceeding $2 million. Notably, she also oversaw a program that achieved a national championship, demonstrating her expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence.



Kelly replaces Tony Duckworth, who was let go following a controversial offer from the football program to quarterback Marcus Stokes, earlier this year.



“Dr. Kelly presents notable expertise, vision, and passion for athletics and student success which makes her an excellent fit for the university,” President Marion Ross Fedrick said. “With the upcoming athletic season, I look forward to her strategic initiatives that will showcase the excellence at ASU both on the field and in the classroom.”



Originally from St. Croix, United States Virgin Islands, Kelly is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

