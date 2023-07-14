Alcorn State rookie will have Hard Knocks in Jets camp

By

It was hardly a surprise that the New York Jets were selected for this year’s edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” The all invasive program takes you through the highs and lows of a NFL training camp.

The show generally chronicles the well known stars and that one undrafted free agent a longshot to make the team. No one knows whose story will standout to show producers this season but Alcorn State rookie Claudin Cherelus has as good of a chance as anyone in the coming weeks.

In case HBO doesn’t chronicle the journey of this undrafted gem, those in the HBCU community will keep tabs on his progress. A quick scan of the current 90 man roster reveals he is the only HBCU player currently on the Jets roster. Cherelus was a top target for the Jets in the undrafted free agent market. The linebacker showcased his skills last season finishing in the top ten in sacks and tackles in the SWAC.

Cherelus missed a couple of games due to injury but still finished the season as a second team All-SWAC selection. He was also selected to the HBCU Legacy Bowl, one of three Alcorn State players on the roster.

Cherelus could have opted to take offers in the CFL but naturally his heart was set on the NFL.

“It was basically me betting on myself and trusting that I belonged,” he told the Naples Daily News earlier this spring.

“ I knew in my mind I’m an NFL-caliber player.”

Hard Knocks will premiere on the MAX streaming service in early August. The Jets will open up training camp in Florham Park, NJ from July 22 – August 23.

