VIEW ALL SCORES
Buddy Pough
MEAC

South Carolina State University coach Buddy Pough steps up in time of need

SC State’s Buddy Pough is a hall of famer as a coach. But he recently showed why he’s a hall of fame human being, too.
Posted on

South Carolina State University head coach Buddy Pough has performed many heroic acts during his coaching career. But he recently performed another one off the field. 

A coach and four students were injured after their bus was hit by a tractor-trailer headed north on US-301 after leaving a football camp hosted by SC State on Thursday, according to News 19. The students had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. 

Lake City Athletic Director and head baseball coach Matt Apicella took the time out to recognize Pough for being there in a time of distress. 

“I can promise you that nobody will ever say a bad word in my presence about Coach Buddy Pough from SC State or Coach Shane Beamer from USC,” Apicella tweeted. “After the accident yesterday, Coach Pough personally stayed with the kids until parents and school officials could make the hour-long drive and he dispatched staff members to the other hospital to do the same. Coach Beamer called from vacation out of state to check on everyone. FIRST CLASS MEN and we will never forget those gestures. Real souls are revealed during adversity and I will always respect those men for their actions.”

Buddy Pough, HBCU Legacy Bowl South Carolina State
South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough on the sidelines at the 2021 Celebration Bowl. (121921)

Two students of the students are from Lake City High School; the others attend J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, according to the report. Authorities have not released details of the coach’s condition as he was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia. The accident is still under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

South Carolina State University said in a statement that it sends thoughts and prayers for the victims of the accident.

Coach Pough may get his 150th football victory as a head coach this season, but his actions once again showed why he’ll be remembered as a hall-of-fame person as well as a head coach. 

South Carolina State University coach Buddy Pough steps up in time of need
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Edward Waters Dr Paul Bryant Edward Waters Dr Paul Bryant
523
Edward Waters

Edward Waters University inches closer to full NCAA D2 status
207
CIAA

Norfolk State legend honored with Washington Bullets squad
235
2023 Football

SIAC Commish looking to innovate, challenge NCAA structure
836
2023 Football

SIAC Football Predicted Finish 2023
311
Alcorn State

Alcorn State rookie will have Hard Knocks in Jets camp
To Top
X