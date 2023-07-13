NIL King, Rayquan Smith transfers to Virginia State

Rayquan Smith, former running back at Norfolk State University, has made a decision to transfer to Virginia State University. Now in his home state, Smith is itching to make an impact for the Trojans. The self-proclaimed “NIL King,” dropped the announcement on his Twitter account. This may come as a surprise because just two months earlier, Smith announced a commitment to Elizabeth City State University.
Smith had an impressive career at Norfolk State. He achieved multiple accolades, such as being named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Week.
The sophomore from Highland Springs, VA wasted no time taking full advantage of multiple NIL deals. One of his most notable deals came from Eastbay. The new partnership made Smith the first HBCU male athlete to become an endorser of the sneaker company. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, under Berry Athlete Representation Smith endorses more than ten other products.
The running back was in his bag on and off the field. For the Spartans, Rayquan Smith was key contributor to numerous victories, showcasing his skill and dedication to his team. As a freshman in 2019, Smith played in seven games. At the end of the season, he was second on the team in rushing, recording 430 rushing yards on 84 carries.
Going into the next season, 2021-2022, Smith only saw action in four games due to injury and a packed offensive roster. But he didn’t let that stop him. Smith joined Norfolk’s track and field team.
Competing in two meets, he secured a seventh-place finish in the hammer and an 11th-place finish in the discus at the Virginia Grand Prix. At the MEAC Outdoor Championships, Smith consistently performed well, placing in the top 10 in all four throws. He placed eighth place in the shot put and discus, and ninth place in the hammer and javelin events.
The NIL King will be joining a Virginia State team that finished 6-4 last season and 5-3 in conference play. As an accomplished athlete with a strong personal brand, Smith is expected to make a significant impact on his new team.