SIAC football coming to HBCU GO

Courtesy: News Release
ATLANTA, GA (July 12, 2023) – Today, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announces the 2023 Football schedule and Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), as its exclusive broadcast partner.
A total of five football matchups (see schedule below) highlight the 2023 HBCU GO slate of conference games, with an exhilarating Miles-Albany State rivalry set to wrap up the schedule on October 28, LIVE from Albany, Georgia.
“This is a historic moment,” said Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO. “The HBCU GO team is excited to partner with SIAC to bring their conference games to a broader audience. We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our growing audience and SIAC fans.”
He added, “We hope to develop a wide catalog of additional sporting events with the SIAC.”
Beginning this fall, all 13 SIAC football programs will compete in a modified eight-game conference schedule with four primary rivals concluding with a SIAC Football Championship Game.”
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBCU GO, setting the stage for an exhilarating season,” announced the SIAC Commissioner, Anthony Holloman.
“Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC football. This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU GO for their invaluable collaboration, and we can’t wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC football with fans everywhere.”
A complete listing of games slated for broadcast on HBCU GO this upcoming season can be found below.
|Date
|Time (EST)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|9-Sep
|1:00 PM
|Fort Valley State
|vs
|Clark Atlanta
|30-Sep
|1:00 PM
|Albany State
|vs
|Kentucky State
|7-Oct
|1:00 PM
|Miles
|vs
|Benedict
|21-Oct
|1:00 PM
|Central State
|vs
|Clark Atlanta
|28-Oct
|1:00 PM
|Miles
|vs
|Albany State