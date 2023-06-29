The transfer portal window may be cut significantly

By

The transfer portal continues to re-shape college athletics, but if a new NCAA resolution passes, it could be reigned in a bit.



The new resolution proposes cutting down the number of days that student-athletes can be in the transfer portal from 60 to 30 days, according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren.

The transfer portal has been around since 2018. Last year the NCAA instituted two windows for student-athletes to enter the portal. The portal opens just one day after the announcement of the College Football Playoff selections, which then stays open for 45 days and re-opens from April 15 to the 30th.

Nyles Gaddy spent two seasons at Jackson State before hitting the portal in late April. He landed at the University of Missouri. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Over 2,000 college football players entered the transfer portal following the end of the 2022 season. Several HBCU stars, including Jackson State linebacker Nyles Gaddy and running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson, entered their names into the transfer portal during the second period in late April. Wilkerson ended up following Deion Sanders to Colorado while Gaddy wound up at Missouri.



Last week Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor voiced his opinion that the transfer portal hurts smaller schools.



“No, I’m not a fan of it because it has basically turned all lower-levels into JUCOs, to where we develop players, as soon as they develop, they get NIL Deals and go somewhere else,” ” Maynor said in a recent interview with Urban Sports Scene. “We’re just glorified JUCOs right now.”

