FAMU launches Rattlers+ streaming digital network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Florida A&M Athletics is excited to announce a new on-demand and live-streaming platform that will enhance the FAMU Rattlers fan experience.



“I’m elated to bring Rattlers+ to Rattler Nation,” said director of communications & digital strategies, Josh Padilla. “Rattlers+ will give fans a one-stop shop to watch live events, classic games, mic’d ups, day in the lives, and more.



“Also, I look forward to continue working with our talented student videographers and content creators at Florida A&M to produce more content for Rattler Nation.”





Rattlers+ offers a comprehensive sports streaming experience, delivering live and on-demand content across various devices. This user-friendly platform will become the ultimate destination for Rattler enthusiasts, offering unparalleled access to Florida A&M Athletics’ events, highlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.



Features

Live Streaming: Fans can now witness the Rattlers in action, no matter where they are. Offering high-definition live streaming of various sporting events, allowing fans to cheer on their favorite teams and athletes in real-time. On-Demand Content: An extensive library of on-demand content, including classic games, mic’d ups, press conferences, and more. This feature ensures that fans never miss a moment of the thrilling Rattlers action. Exclusive Access: Rattlers+ users can access behind-the-scenes footage and get closer to the FAMU student-athletes. This unique content offers an intimate look into the Rattlers’ world, fostering a deeper connection between fans and their favorite teams.

Fans may watch Rattler classics and mic’d ups now on famuathletics.com/rattlersplus, with more features to come in the future.

