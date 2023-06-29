Southern/Bethune-Cookman 2023 football game moved to NFL stadium

In an exciting turn of events, Southern University, and Bethune-Cookman will finally meet on the gridiron once again, as their football game on October 21st has been relocated to Jacksonville, Florida. The change in venue comes as Daytona Beach, the original host city, is busy with events, making Jacksonville the perfect alternative to witness this long-awaited clash.
The two HBCUs will match up against each other at TIAA Bank Field, home to NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.
Both Southern University and Bethune-Cookman carry a rich football legacy, and fans have been eagerly anticipating their reunion since their last matchup in 2006. The previous game resulted in a tight 30-29 victory for the Jaguars. This only adds an extra layer of excitement to this upcoming matchup.
With the extended gap since their last faceoff, both teams have undergone changes, picked up new talent, and coaching strategies. Most importantly, moving the game to Jacksonville offers the bases of a neutral playing territory.
The matchup carries a unique significance, showcasing the growth and evolution of both programs since their last meeting.
The 31st Annual Biketoberfest
During the same weekend of the game, a multitude of motorcycle enthusiasts will come together to celebrate this unique lifestyle. According to the Visit Daytona Beach website, the Biketoberfest is a four-day event that celebrates the vibrant motorcycle culture and lifestyle. The festival brings together motorcycle enthusiasts from all over to enjoy live music, races at Daytona International Speedway, and most importantly relaxing rides throughout the beautiful city.