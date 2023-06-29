Langston establishes NIL Market with Opendorse partnership

By

LANGSTON, Okla. – The Langston University Department of Athletics is pleased to announce they have partnered with Opendorse to launch the Langston Athletics Marketplace, the department’s official NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) market for student-athletes.

“Most small college athletic administrators do not have the budget to create a NIL department or hire an additional person to handle student athlete NIL opportunities. Opendorse serves as my NIL department,” Langston University Director of Athletics Donnita Rogers said. “This NIL platform ensures that at a touch of a button, all Langston University student-athlete NIL disclosures, personal profile pages, and current contracts are available on our NIL dashboard. Our athletes will receive valuable training on personal branding, current NIL legislation as well as tax prep information.”

Visit the marketplace here: The Official Langston University Marketplace for NIL Deals – Opendorse

Why Opendorse

Opendorse maximizes NIL opportunities for student-athletes, while delivering security and simplicity for all involved parties.

The Opendorse-powered marketplace is built on a decade of athlete marketing technology and experience. Opendorse has facilitated hundreds of thousands of NIL deals and endorsements with athletes at every level of sports. The marketplace is used by over 100,000 athletes to manage deals from pitch to payment, and even tax prep, every day.

The NIL company launched its initial school-specific NIL marketplaces with partners including Oregon, Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Oregon State and Memphis throughout the spring of 2022. Student-athletes at these institutions experienced a 193% increase in NIL opportunities in the first month after the marketplace’s launch.

Athlete experience

Every Langston athlete will receive an Opendorse profile, which they can customize and promote to fans on their personal social media channels.

Partnership

In addition to the marketplace, Langston continues its partnership with Opendorse, receiving full access to the all-in-one NIL platform. Langston will continue to provide its student-athletes and staff with Opendorse’s best-in-class compliance, content, and education tools. Compliance : upon completing a deal, athletes can automatically disclose activity details to their institution to ensure eligibility. Content : athletes have on-demand access to share photos and videos from games, practice, and more. Education : athletes receive in-person and on-demand virtual education sessions from industry leaders at companies including Meta, Overtime, Players’ Tribune, Opendorse, and more.

Langston establishes NIL Market with Opendorse partnership