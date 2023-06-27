North Carolina A&T lands dynamic duo from 2024 recruiting class

High school football players can oftentimes capture the attention of college recruiters with their dynamic skills and potential to turn into stars at the next level. Corbin Wilson and Ty’ray Davis are two talented football players who recently committed to North Carolina A&T, adding a dynamic layer to the program’s future offense under Vincent Brown.
TY’RAY DAVIS
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches Ty’ray Davis, a quarterback from Weikvia High School, left his mark on the football field with his impressive stats. Throughout his two seasons, Davis showcased his arm strength and precision, racking up 2,207 passing yards. His ability to find the end zone was no issue for the Florida native; throwing an impressive 16 touchdown passes. With an average of 110.4 yards per game, it’s clear that Davis made significant contributions to his team’s offensive success.
Davis completed 121 of his 239 attempted passes, and threw just five interceptions, proving to have great control on the field. With such remarkable statistics, Davis has proved to be a top-tier quarterback and most importantly a true asset to Weikvia High School’s football program.
North Carolina A&T currently houses three returning quarterbacks on the offensive roster. Davis matches the physical build of each current quarterback; averaging 6 feet. There’s no secret that Davis will have to fight for his playing time with the Aggies. The current throwers are in their own competition for the starting position leading up to the 2023 season.
CORBIN WILSON
Corbin Wilson, the talented football athlete from Southwest Guilford High School, showcased his versatility by playing three positions: quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback. For the offense, Wilson’s hands handled four receptions. Each reception averaged 16.1 yards. His playmaking ability recorded 17 total catches for 772 receiving yards; averaging 36.8 yards per game.
For the defensive side of the ball, Davis had 22 total tackles; 14 being solo. With such impressive statistics, Wilson has proved himself to be a dynamic contributor to his team, ultimately leaving a lasting impression.
Since his commitment announcement; it’s not clear what position Davis will fill for the Aggies. But there’s no doubt the flexible athlete will mold well wherever he is placed; both offense and defense.