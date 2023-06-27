VIEW ALL SCORES
Bethune-Cookman

Bethune Cookman released 2023-2024 basketball schedule

The Wildcats will kick off their 2023-2024 basketball season on the road for a non-conference matchup
Courtesy of Bethune Cookman Athletics

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman will play 14 games inside the friendly confines of Historic Moore Gymnasium throughout the 2023-24 Men’s Basketball season, as Head Coach and Director of Athletics Reggie Theus announced the schedule Tuesday, June 27.
 
Coming off a season in which the Wildcats finished 12-20 overall, including an 8-10 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play and earning a spot in the SWAC Tournament, Bethune-Cookman will play a 31-game regular season schedule on the upcoming campaign.

“I’m extremely excited about our competitive schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season,” stated Theus. “We will have 14 home games next season while still being able to raise the money we need in those guarantee games. But most importantly, our guys will only miss one day of school during the fall semester due to travel. One day! I am proud we were able to create a balance of academics and basketball.”

