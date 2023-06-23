Grambling State University quarterback selects his new home

By

Quaterius Hawkins was a big part of the Grambling State University offense last season but he’s apparently thrown his last pass for the Tigers. According to a post on his Twitter account Hawkins will be transferring to Northwestern State University.

“I want to thank my Grambling family for the unforgettable experiences and my mother and father and my loved (sic) ones for being with me as I move on to the next chapter of my life. With that being said I will be attending Northwestern State University to finish my college football career,” Hawkins wrote in part on his Twitter account.

Hawkins led Grambling State University in passing last season tossing six touchdowns to go along with 929 yards. He had a passer rating of 109.88 for coach Hue Jackson.

Ironically it was against Northwestern State last season that Hawkins enjoyed his best game of the season. Hawkins threw for 293 yards with three touchdowns in a 47-21 Grambling win.

Hawkins began to lose playing time when the conference schedule kicked in for Grambling. He never threw for more than 100 yards after throwing for 287 yards in a loss to Bethune-Cookman.

Lost starting position

During the last seven games of the season Hawkins split time with Julian Calvez who took over the starting job. Calvez finished the season 62-151 passing for 685 yards.

During the 2023 spring game Hawkins and Calvez squared off with Hawkins’ team coming up just short on the final possession of the game. Hue Jackson talked about the quarterback competition after the spring game wrapped up.

“I think that’s still a competition,” Jackson said of his quarterback depth chart. “Obviously Calvez is the returning starter, so if people want it they’re going to have to take it from him. He ain’t going to give it away, I can promise you that. That’s what makes it fun. I think we have talent on our football team and I think that talent is competing against each other, which is only going to make everybody better. So we have some real competition going and I’m fired up about that,” Jackson said at the time.

Northwestern State plays in the Southland Conference and finished 4-7 last season, including the 47-21 loss to Grambling on September 10. Hawkins came to Grambling last season after two JUCO years at Jones College.

Grambling State University quarterback selects his new home