The preliminary autopsy performed on Houston rapper Milton Powell, better known as Big Pokey, has come back inconclusive. Judge Tom Gillam III confirmed to Texas television station KBMT that preliminary autopsy results for Powell didn’t indicate a “pathological cause of death.” Gillam is the Jefferson County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 8.

Autopsy results are pending toxicology which could take from anywhere between one and three months.

Powell passed away on Saturday night after collapsing during a performance at “Pour09”, a bar in Beaumont, Texas.

Big Pokey linked to Tuskegee

On Saturday, June 24, the bar will be paying tribute to Big Pokey from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The establishment plans on donating half of the ticket sales to the family of Big Pokey.

Powell recorded the song Ball N-Parlay on his debut album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter” which debuted in 1999. The song has since become the signature song of the Marching Crimson Pipers at Tuskegee University.

Powell would later put out two subsequent albums, D-Game 2000 and Da Sky’s Da Limit, over the course of the next three years. But his lore within the circles of HBCU bands and fans lies with the hit song Ball N-Parlay. The marching band does not appear during football season without playing the song. Members of the crowd at Tuskegee sing the lyrics along with the band with a slight alteration to customize the song for the University. It is instantly recognizable when the music starts and the crowd reacts accordingly every time.

