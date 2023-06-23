By

Deion Sanders wanted to clear the air before he went under the knife — he’s not losing a foot.



The Colorado football head coach and former Jackson State head coach posted a video after news dropped that he would be undergoing emergency surgery on Friday.

“Got a hammer toe — two toes out of the three — are hammer toes,” Sanders said. “And they want to straighten those out. But I’m not receiving enough blood flow in order to do that surgery and another surgery to fix the dislocation of the foot as well. So this is what we are now. I went to the doctor’s the other day to have myself checked out and I have two clots — one in my leg, one in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thighs. So now I’m having a procedure tomorrow (Friday) to try to get those clots so I can have proper blood flow to the legs so that they can fix the toes.”

Deion Sanders also took the time to make it known that he isn’t in jeopardy of losing his foot as of right now. There was a mention from some of Sanders’ doctors of possibly losing the foot made in a video posted last week.

“There’s no talk of amputation. There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever,” Sanders said. The doctor was just telling me worst come to worse this was going to happen. But I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left.”

Sanders thanked his supporters for all of their positive messages. Some of those included people claiming that they had remedies to help with blood flow and even more.

“They said they have the remedy that all my toes will grow back,” Sanders said before a pause that turned into a laugh.



Deion Sanders says his foot isn’t getting amputated