Donald Driver and Driven Elite partner with Delaware State

Dover, Del. – Delaware State University has announced a multi-year agreement with Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion, Black College Hall of Fame member and HBCU graduate Donald Driver to bring Driven Elite to the Delaware State University Athletic Department.

Driven Elite at Delaware State will offer cutting edge sports specific performance and wellness programs for all 19 Men’s and Women’s sports programs.

Driven Elite’s team of specialists will be dedicated to centralizing resources for the student-athletes and offer next level comprehensive programming. The focus won’t only be on strength and conditioning, but is also inclusive of nutrition and mental health wellness focused on the whole student-athlete. Driven Elite’s whole student-athlete programming is one of a kind offered exclusively at DSU.

Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, “Dancing with the Stars” television show champion and New York Times Best Selling Author, Driver is the owner of Driven Elite Fitness & Health. The company specializes in life-changing athlete training programs to fit high school, collegiate, and professional athletes.



“I am excited to bring this award-winning training experience to Delaware State University. I am especially excited because Delaware State is an HBCU, which is something I care deeply about.



I’m an HBCU graduate and I earned my way into the NFL with minimal resources available to me. I’m striving to provide a broad platform for the DSU student-athletes to have stellar collegiate experiences by providing top notch performance training, stress and mental health management training, specialized nutrition programming, and holistic wellness.” said President

and CEO, Donald Driver.



Director of Athletics, Alecia Shields-Gadson says, “I look forward to embarking upon this new chapter for the department partnered with Driven Elite. This next phase for us aligns perfectly with Delaware State’s vision of being the most progressive HBCU in the country.”

