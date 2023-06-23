Southern University gets funds for band, stadium improvements

By

Both the football stadium and the marching band at Southern University are about to get upgraded due to financial contributions.

A.W. Mumford Stadium and the Human Jukebox Marching Band received separate gifts, both of which were announced on Friday.



Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 560, which distributes funds to departments for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023, according to State Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma. The Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band will receive $250,000 towards new uniforms under Zeringue’s bill presentation, according to BRProud.com.





The band’s current uniform was rolled out in 2017, and was paid for by an increase in student fees as well as a fundraiser. Southern University Director of Bands Kendric Taylor says the new uniforms will feature minor changes, including a lighter shade of blue.

The University received an even bigger allocation for Mumford Stadium. Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis awarded $1.25 million to help make the 95-year-old stadium more energy efficient.

“This funding will help reduce energy consumption & cost, promote sustainability, reduce emissions and improve game day,” Lewis wrote on Twitter while announcing the allocation.



The need for clean air, clean water and affordable energy for all Louisianians is a major part of Lewis’ platform, according to his website.





