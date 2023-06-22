By

One week after Deion Sanders let the world see his doctor’s diagnosis of the condition of his foot, the Hall of Famer is headed under the knife.



Sanders is set to undergo emergency surgery on Friday morning to remove a blood clot in his groin, per Pat McAfee.

“I’ve never not trusted God,” Sanders told Thee Pregame Show. “Throughout my whole journey of losing two toes, and the sides of my leg cut out, right now. I’ve trusted God through that whole process. I’ve never flinched and said ‘God, why me?” And questioned anything that transpired.”

A 2021 surgery cost Deion Sanders two toes, but he returned to the sidelines to coach Jackson State that season. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Sanders’ had two of his toes amputated while he was coaching at Jackson State back in 2021. A few weeks ago he had to pull out of a camp at Morehouse College stating that he had to ‘take care” of his body. A few days later in another video by Thee Pregame Show, doctors discussed the lack of blood flow in his left foot that could ultimately force him to lose it.

“I have a mission. I have a calling. I have a purpose. And God has a plan for me. I can still conclude my plan. And I can still manifest the plan with one foot. That ain’t going to stop His purpose.”



Deion Sanders joked that when he got the diagnosis he wondered what ‘model’ of prosthetic he might be getting.

“They will find me a prosthetic, and I’ll get that 2025 foot — and whoooo…whoo…still hit that dance.”

Deion Sanders ahead of emergency surgery: ‘I trust God’