Former FAMU OL Calvin Ashley makes All-USFL team

From five star recruit to All-USFL team, Calvin Ashley continues to dominate on the field.

Calvin Ashley, right guard for the New Jersey Generals, has been recognized for his stellar play and named to the 2023 All-USFL Team offense.

After redshirting at Auburn in 2017, he went on to play eight games for the Tigers in the next season. Afterward, Ashley left the SEC and transferred to Florida Atlantic before eventually finding his way to FAMU. Before the program was affected by the pandemic in 2020, the offensive lineman had the chance to start in seven games for the Rattlers.

His talents and potential caught the attention of the NFL, creating an opportunity with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie in 2021. Three short months later the Bucs waived Ashley from the team. In turn the 6′ 7″ 330 pounds guard from Orlando made the ultimate decision to retire from football for the benefit of his mental health.

In 2022, Calvin Ashley reemerged on the scene as the newest draftee for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals. Ashley was the 11th overall tackle taken during that year’s draft. Since then the big man has started in 9 games for the Generals. This well-deserved recognition serves as a testament to his skills and the impact he has had on the New Jersey Generals.

