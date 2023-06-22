Chris Paul to team up with Stephen Curry via trade, per report

By

Chris Paul appears to be on the move for the second time in a week, and it looks like he could be teaming up with Stephen Curry.



The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to send Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors for a package that includes Jordan Poole and future draft assets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Paul was dealt from the Phoenix Suns to the Wizards over the weekend in a deal that sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul graduated from Winston-Salem State University in Dec. 2022.

The trade would put Chris Paul in the same backcourt as Stephen Curry. In addition to both being future Basketball Hall of Famers, both men hail from North Carolina. Paul is a native of Winston-Salem, NC while Curry was raised in Charlotte, NC where his father, Dell, played for the Charlotte Hornets. Ironically, neither of them went to Duke or North Carolina. Paul played his college ball at Wake Forest, eventually earning his degree from Winston-Salem State. Curry played his college ball at Davidson College.



Back in 2012, Curry was one of several NBA stars who played in a basketball game at Winston-Salem State sponsored by Paul. Four NBA titles and two MVPs later, Curry will apparently welcome the 38-year-old Paul to his franchise as it looks to rebound from a second-round loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in this season’s playoff run.

