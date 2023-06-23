HBCUnited region and opponent for first-round of TBT announced

By

HBCUnited, the basketball team fueled by HBCU alumni, is making its highly-anticipated return to The Basketball Tournament (TBT). This year, the HBCU alums are headed to Texas and are starting preparations to compete in the Lubbock 2023 Regional of the million-dollar hoops tournament..

Sponsored by E&J, HBCUnited will travel to Texas to compete in the first round on July 19th against team In The Lab.

HBCUnited made its debut back in 2021. This team was the first ever HBCU team to touch the TBT court; competing for a million-dollar prize. The roster was primarily made up of alumni from schools in the MEAC and SWAC. Coaching the team was no other than former Minnesota Timberwolves coach Sam Mitchell. Last year the team compete for the prize at the famous Rucker Park, located in the heart of Harlem. After dominating in the first two rounds, HBCUnited’s reign ended after losing to Americana for Autism, 63-67.

According to its website, in 2010 one text conversation birthed the concept of a winner-takes-all, open tournament style play of basketball. After countless pitches to TV networks and potential sponsors, TBT was finally launched in 2014. The inaugural game took place in Philadelphia with only 17 fans in attendance.

Since then, The Basketball Tournament has orchestrated more than 400 games, collaborated with ESPN for worldwide coverage, revolutionized basketball game tournaments, awarded over $10 million in prize money, and crowned eight champions.

This summertime event brings together former college players and international professionals for an unparalleled competition, making it one of the most remarkable events in the world of basketball.

Fans and basketball lovers are still waiting for HBUnited to drop this year’s roster of players; but no doubt it will be packed with heavy competitors. As a three-year veteran team in this tournament, we’re itching to see if HBCUnited will snag the one million dollar prize.

HBCUnited region and opponent for first-round of TBT announced