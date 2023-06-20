Kansas City Chiefs rookie Joshua Williams returns to HBCU with a ring

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Joshua Williams returned to Fayetteville State with some new hardware.
The 2022 fourth round pick returned to his alma mater on Tuesday to host a youth football camp at Luther “Nick” Geralds Stadium, where he spent four seasons playing his college ball.
“It might be a little camp for us, but they’re out there playing like it’s the Super Bowl,” Williams told Chris Clark of WNCN CBS 17. “They are out there throwing balls and trying to come down with it. They’re playing with some real passion and I’m just glad to see they are having that much fun at a camp that I was apart of. It feels real good.”
A year-and-a-half after his last game on that specific turf, Williams was back with a bright, shiny Super Bowl ring.
“It’s a manifestation of all the work you put in through the year,” Williams said, speaking of the ring. “Training camp. Preseason. Regular season. All the way into the playoffs. All the way into the AFC Championship Game and then the Super Bowl.”
He earned that ring as a part-time starter who picked up 27 tackles and one interception in the regular season. He picked off another pass in the AFC Championship Game and helped the Kansas City Chiefs bring home the title against the Philadelphia Eagles a few weeks later.
“It was just breathtaking. I couldn’t even speak. Of course it looks good — but it just feels good to get that. It is ‘blingy’ but it has some real sentimental value.”
Williams said it is hard to put into words what getting a Super Bowl win as a rookie has been like.
“There are so many firsts that happened this year: I make it to the NFL. I’m playing for a great organization,” Williams said. “Make it to the playoffs my first year. Make it to the AFC Championship. Make it to the Super Bowl — then win. There was just so much to digest from it.”