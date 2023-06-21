UNC Charlotte DL makes move to Mississippi Valley

Talented defensive lineman Jordan Moore, from UNC Charlotte, has finalized his transfer decision and will enroll at Mississippi Valley State University, bringing his skills and experience to the Delta Devils‘ football program.
After four seasons with UNC Charlotte, the defensive lineman entered the NCAA transfer portal back in January 2022. “Charlotte holds a special place in my heart. I appreciate my coaches, peers, teammates, and everyone else who’s supported me through my journey,” Moore tweeted. “However, my journey is set for a new path and I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer to continue my athletic and academic career.”
In his hunt for a new program, the defensive lineman received offers from many schools, such as, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kentucky Wesleyan, Wingate, and Lenoir-Rhyne.
Jordan Moore joined the UNC Charlotte 49ers in the summer of 2020, marking the beginning of his college football journey. Two seasons later in 2022, he made appearances in four games, recording a solo tackle in the 49ers’ victory over Rice. Despite limited playing time, Moore demonstrated his ability to contribute effectively on the field.
The North Carolina native attended Eastern Alamance High School before starting his college career. He played an important role in leading the team to become Conference Champions and Regional Runners-Up, ending with an impressive 14-1 record. Moore dominated on the field, recording 14 career sacks.
His skills and dedication to the game earned him a first-team All-Region selection during his senior year. Additionally, he received two-time all-Conference honors, emphasizing the power he holds when he touches the field. Moore’s grind even spilled over into the classroom, earning two-time Academic All-Conference recognitions.
With his transfer to Mississippi Valley State, Jordan Moore has the potential of making a significant impact. His experience at UNC Charlotte, coupled with his remarkable high school career, positions him as a valuable asset for the program.