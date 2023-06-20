Alabama A&M picks up App State defensive lineman

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs strengthen their defense once again picking up a former Appalachian State (App State) lineman. Dorian Pickett announced his commitment to the Bulldogs this past week.
In April, Pickett officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. During that time the defensive lineman received a variety of offers from schools like Tennessee State, North Carolina A&T, Valdosta State, Alabama A&M, and others. Pickett’s decision to join Alabama A&M brings a wealth of experience and talent to its defensive game.
Before his collegiate career, Dorian Pickett showcased his talents at East Duplin High School. As a senior, he recorded an impressive 76 tackles, including 23 tackles for loss, six sacks, one caused fumble, and one fumble recovery. His achievements earned him a spot in the elite East-West All-Star Game, and he was recognized as an all-area performer.
As a freshman for App State in 2019, Pickett appeared in two games against Coastal Carolina and Texas State. Moving to the next season the defensive lineman tallied two game appearances and one solo tackle for the Mountaineers. In his junior year, the North Carolina native appeared in six games at nose tackle. He recorded one tackle, making a significant impact by contributing to a stop for a 2-yard loss against South Alabama.
Alabama A&M’s football program has definitely secured a valuable addition to its roster with Dorian Pickett. Among the 11 transfers secured by the team this offseason, Pickett is the third player to arrive from Appalachian State.