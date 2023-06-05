VIEW ALL SCORES
CIAA

Pittsburgh Steelers sign Virginia State University RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed a second RB from an HBCU.
Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Virginia State University running back Darius Hagans as a free agent, according to Steelers now. 

Hagans signing comes on the heels of the Pittsburgh Steelers signing another HBCU back — Morgan State’s Alfonzo Graham. 

Hagans was initially signed by the Indianapolis Colts after the NFL Draft, but released on June 1.

He ran for 1,012 rushing yards on 189 carries with six touchdowns in 10 games during the 2022 season for Virginia State University. Following the season he participated in the NFLPA Bowl and the HBCU Legacy Bowl after the season.

Virginia State University

Hagans also got a chance to participate in the Old Dominion Pro Day where he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, jumped 10-foot-5-inches on the broad jump, registered a 36-inch vertical, and posted 26 reps on the bench at the pro day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long history of finding talented players from the HBCU ranks. That includes Hall of Famers like John Stallworth (Alabama A&M) and Mel Blount (Southern.) 

A more recent HBCU diamond in the rough for the Pittsburgh Steelers was Issac Redman. Redman was a star at Bowie State that got a chance to shine in Pittsburgh at the pros. If the Steelers can get a Redman-like production out of either Hagans or Graham, that would be a pretty good gamble. 

Pittsburgh Steelers sign Virginia State University RB
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

HBCU baseball HBCU baseball
1.1K
Baseball

HBCU baseball’s first pro scout combine
NCCU, North Carolina Central NCCU, North Carolina Central
153
MEAC

North Carolina Central University to play pair of midweek games
140
Alcorn State

Alcorn State University AD to step down, takes MEAC job
234
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

HBCU Homecomings 2023: Complete list
204
2023 Football

Another Lincoln (Ca.) on the HBCU football schedule
To Top
X