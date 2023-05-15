Alfonzo Graham turns Steelers mini-camp invite into UDFA contract

Courtesy of Morgan State Athletics
BALTIMORE, Md. (May 15, 2023) — Morgan State star running back Alfonzo Graham confirms he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after their 2023 Rookie Minicamp. Graham will compete for a backup role to starter Najee Harris. He was in New Orleans at the HBCU Legacy Bowl alum and participated in the HBCU Combine in February 2023.
Graham played during the fall of 2019 at Fullerton College in California before transferring to Morgan State as a walk-on in time for the 2020 season to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
During his junior season as a backup running back, Alfonzo Graham ranked fifth in the MEAC in rushing at 506 yards and scored five touchdowns in nine games.
Since 2021, the 5-9 and 180-pound Pittsburgh Steelers hopeful has played twenty games with the Bears while rushing 250 times for 1,656 yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, and 31 receptions for a touchdown. The Baltimore native also played on special teams returning twenty kickoffs for 402 yards averaging 22.3 per return.
Graham was the top running back in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with 1,150 rushing yards (the 6th highest single-season total in school history) on 196 carries and eight touchdowns. He averaged 104.5 yards per game in his senior campaign while earning First-Team All-MEAC honors in 2022.
A couple of his highlights from the season include rushing for 203 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in a 24-21 loss to Norfolk State (Oct. 8) and tying a personal best in touchdown runs with two in an upset win against MEAC defending champion South Carolina State (Oct. 29).