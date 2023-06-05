VIEW ALL SCORES
Alabama State University, Jacory Merritt
Alabama State

Alabama State University back headed to FBS program

Alabama State transfer RB is headed to the FBS.
Posted on

Alabama State University transfer Jacory Merritt announced on Monday that he will be attending New Mexico University.  New Mexico is an FBS member of the Mountain West Conference.

Merrit was one of the more versatile running backs in the SWAC over the past couple seasons.

Jacory Merritt spent two-and-a-half seasons at Alabama State, rushing for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns between the spring 2021 season and the 2021 and 2022 seasons. His best season came in the fall of 2021 when he rushed for 422 yards and scored five touchdowns under head coach Donald Hill-Ely. 

Jacory Merritt, Alabama State University
Alabama State University running back Jacory Merritt runs on to the field prior to the start of the 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge vs. Howard University. (HBCU Gameday/Steven J. Gaither photo)

The 5’11,  205 pound back is a Montgomery, AL native and he rushed for 4.7 yards per carry in seven games during the 2022 season, leading the team in rushing under first-year head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. 

Merritt was one of several Alabama State players to hit the transfer portal following the season, including defensive back Irshaad Davis.

Alabama State University football is coming off a 6-5 season under first-year head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. in 2022.

